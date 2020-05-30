COVID-19: Six more returnees test positive in M’laya

HT Bureau

SHILLONG, May 29: Six more returnees have tested positive for COVID-19 in Meghalaya on Friday, taking the total number of active cases to 14.

Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma informed the returnees have returned from Maharashtra, Bangalore, West Bengal and Chennai recently. According to him, all are under quarantine and are asymptomatic.

Among them 3 are from South West Garo Hills, 1 from West Garo Hills, 1 from East Khasi Hills, and 1 from West Khasi Hills, said the CM on his Twitter handle.

One more person tested positive for COVID-19 in Meghalaya on Thursday. Total cases: 27, Recovered: 12, deceased: 1, active cases: 14.