COVID-19: State completes 30 lakh tests; death toll 608

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Sept 23: The state’s COVID-19 death toll mounted to 608 with 11 more fatalities, state health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Thursday.

Assam has completed 30 lakh COVID-19 tests, the state has reached a new milestone of conducting 88,109 tests per million (population).

“We have completed thirty lacs COVID 19 tests. Our per million tests is now 88,109. An Outstanding performance by 88,109 tests per million sir our health care personnel,” tweeted Sarma.

Meanwhile, Kamrup Metro, Kamrup Rural and Dibrugarh recorded two deaths each, while one death each has been reported from Golaghat, Karimganj, Lakhimpur, Morigaon and Udalguri.

The fatalities were Krishna Chakraborty (47), Ramen Borah (74) of Dibrugarh, Ratan Deka (59), Lakhi Kalita (70) of Kamrup Rural, Mahipal Kalita (60), Inamul Hague (80) of Kamrup Metro, Biren Duwarah (74) of Golaghat, Swapan Deb (50) of Karimganj, Toibullah Ansari (85) of Lakhimpur, Biseswar Roy Choudhury (68) of Morigaon and Purna Deka (38) of Udalguri.

The state’s infection tally touched 1,65,582 after reports of 2,091 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday.

Of the fresh cases, 425 cases have been reported from Kamrup (M), 191 from Jorhat, 136 from Dibrugarh and 127 from Golaghat.

The state has conducted 28,993 tests done in last 24 hours and positivity rate stands at 7.21 percent.

Currently the state has now 32,262 active positive cases after discharge of 1,32,709 patients and 3 patients migrated.