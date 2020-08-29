COVID-19: State crosses 1 lakh cases, death toll 286

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI/LUMDING, Aug 28: The state has recorded 8 more corona deaths on Friday taking the toll to 286, state health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

“Demise of 8 #COVID patients-Late Sabina Yasmin (38),S’sagar; Late Subarna Kr Gogoi (63), D’garh; Late Durgadhar Das (59),T’sukia; Late Harbinder Singh (49),K’rup M; Late Dipanjoli Kakati (67), Late Aman Paul (70),G’ghat, Late Mamoni Boruah (45), D’garh; Late Manik Das (80),Kamrup R,” Sarma tweeted.

Meanwhile, the total COVID-19 positive case in the state has gone up to 1,01,367 after reports of 2,560 new cases on Friday night.

Of the fresh cases, 562 cases have been reported from Kamrup (M), 167 from Jorhat, 165 from Cachar, 139 from Dibrugarh and 135 from Hailakandi.

The state government has conducted 40,102 tests done in last 24 hours and positivity rate stands at 6.38 percent.

The state has now 21,771 active positive cases after discharge of 79,307 patients and 3 patients migrated.

Another BJP MLA Shibu Mishra tests positive; Bhuban Pegu shifted to AMCH

BJP MLA from Lumding Shibu Mishra tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday. According to the report, Mishra’s personal security guard showed COVID-19 symptoms on Thursday and was sent for a COVID-19 test.

He later tested positive. This prompted Mishra and his family members to undergo COVID-19 testing.

Mishra reached the Lumding Civil Hospital for the COVID-19 testing. Later, his test result came out to be COVID-19 positive. Along with the MLA, Lumding BJP president Debashish Gupta and his driver too tested COVID-19 positive. Test results of MLA Mishra’s wife and his two daughters came out to be negative.

Jonai MLA Bhubon Pegu who is infected with COVID-19 has been admitted to Assam Medical College and Hospital (AMCH) in Dibrugarh after his health condition deteriorated on Thursday night. The legislator was found COVID-19 positive on August 25.

Though Pegu was in the home isolation, he was admitted to the AMCH after he started feeling unwell on Thursday night.

Earlier on August 25, Pegu posted on Facebook, “I have been infected with COVID-19. I request all those who come in touch with me to get rapid antigen tests done.”

Corona infected woman gives birth to a male baby

A COVID-19 positive pregnant woman gave birth to a male baby at Beswargaon COVID Care Centre in Kokrajhar on Friday. The woman was identified as Gulabi Chouhan of Gurufela under Gossaigaon sub division in Kokrajhar district was detected COVID-19 positive few days ago and admitted to Beswargaon COVID Care Centre. The baby was reported sound health.

99 new corona cases in Hailakandi

99 fresh COVID-19 positive cases have been reported from South Assam’s Hailakandi district on Friday, taking the total tally to 2,168. Health authorities here disclosed that of the 99 positive cases, 58 have been detected under the Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) while 41 under RT-PCR.

Altogether 1,135 cases have been found positive under RAT with over 50 per cent without travel history. 1,669 persons on being cured have been discharged from hospitals. The number of active cases is 484.

Six COVID-19 positive patients have breathed their last at Silchar Medical College and Hospital. Nine deaths at SMC&H have been declared as ‘non-COVID’ by the State level Death Audit Board.

115 COVID-19 afflicted persons are under home isolation.

Of the 20,494 swab samples taken, 15,670 have tested negative. Swab results of 2,911 persons are awaited. The district administration has stepped up swab samples collection. 21,177 swab samples were taken under RT-PCR and 25,817 under RAT. 1,680 samples were taken on Friday.

40-45 mobile medical teams have fanned out to different parts of the district.