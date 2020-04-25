COVID-19: Sudden random tests in Dhubri, surveillance to be intensified in Kokrajhar

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, April 24: The state health department will conduct sudden random tests of COVID-19 in Dhubri district bordering West Bengal in view of step increase of cases in the neighbouring state.

Subsequently, the surveillance measures will have been intensified in Kokrajhar, which is also located along the border of West Bengal.

A 62-year-old man from Bilasipara town of Dhubri district had tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday.

With five coronavirus cases, Dhubri is among the “red zone” or “hotspot” districts in the state, the others being Golaghat, Goalpara, Morigaon and Nalbari.

“Sudden random tests will be conducted at Dhubri, Bilasipara and Chapar from where COVID-19 cases reported,” the state health minister Himanta Biswa sarma told reporters here Friday.

“Though Golaghat and Morigaon reported 9 and 6 cases respectively, these cases were detected at a stretch or within a day or two. But though Dhubri has reported 5 cases, the new cases are emerging in different timeframes. Therefore we are going to test swabs of 150 people randomly at Dhubri, Chapar and Bilasipara on Sunday,” Sarma said.

Sarma also clarified that it will not be a rapid testing, but the random tests will be based on swabs collection. The swabs from Dhubri will be tested at Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed Medical College and Hospital, Barpeta.

Sarma also stated that surveillance would be intensified in Kokrajhar and Dhubri districts as the two districts share border with West Bengal.

“We have seen that the situation is deteriorating in West Bengal. New cases are emerging and many controversial reports have appeared in media. Therefore surveillance will be intensified in Kokrajhar and Dhubri,” Sarma said.

According to the information from ministry of health and family welfare, so far West Bengal has reported 514 cases with 15 deaths. Of them, 103 people have been cured.

The increasing number of COVID-19 cases has raised the alarm in Dhubri and Kokrajhar. The state on Thursday recorded 58 new COVID-19 cases. It was the biggest single-day spike.

With new cases emerging from Kolkata, the city continues to be the epicentre of COVID-19 in West Bengal. Till Thursday, 150 areas in Kolkata were classified as containment zones.

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) had allowed rapid testing in the state and “We conducted sample tests on Thursday on 91 residents of a high-end apartment, which was declared a containment zone after one person had tested positive, and all the samples were found to be negative.

“We also conducted rapid testing on coronavirus positive patients undergoing treatment at Mahendra Mohan Choudhury Hospital (MMCH) here and the results came as positive,” he said.

Normal swab tests will be conducted on 25 people of the apartment who had tested negative and also the patients at MMCH who tested positive, he said.

“If the results of both rapid testing and normal tests are the same, then we will go for rapid testing in the state for surveillance purpose, strictly according to ICMR guidelines,” he said.

The state has so far tested 6,459 people in six laboratories with 35 of them testing positive.

Out of the 35, one person died, 15 are still active and 19 have been released from hospitals.

Sarma said that another person was expected to be released on Saturday.

The Medical Colleges and hospitals and district hospitals have reopened for general patients from Friday. The MMCH will, however, remain a COVID-19 hospital for now.