COVID 19: Surveillance underway in Assam

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, March 19: The state health officials continued their surveillance activities in various airports, railway stations and bus stations as the number of positive cases for coronavirus has gone up to 197 on Thursday.

Assam government on Thursday issued notifications to shut down all museums, library, coaching centres, beauty parlour, barber shops and establishment of similar nature till March 31.

According to a health bulletin of the state government, a total 78,779 persons have been surveyed till Thursday. Altogether 16,508 passengers were screened in various airports across the state.

599 persons who came in contact with COVID-19 positive cases were identified and kept under home surveillance. Five of symptomatic patient’s samples were tested for COVID 19 and all were found negative as on Thursday, the bulletin said.

A total 4,070 passengers screened at land ports viz-Darranga (Baksa), Mankachar (South Salmara), Sutarkandi(Karimganj). Also 58,192 persons screened at different places like railway stations, bus stands till Thursday, the bulletin said.

Altogether 1,003 travellers from COVID19 affected countries have been identified and of them 164 passengers completed observation period for 28 days and remaining 839 are under home isolation, the bulletin added.

“Till date 41 samples were collected and 2 samples were sent to NIV Pune for testing and result found negative, 9 samples were sent to RMRC Lahowal Dibrugarh and all are found negative, 26 samples were sent to Virological Lab GMCH, Guwahati and are negative, 3 samples were sent to JMCH, Jorhat and all are negative and 1 sample were sent to SMCH, Silchar and found negative.” the bulletin said.

Meanwhile, the Centre has asked all state governments to ensure that necessary measures are taken for their employees to prevent the spread of coronavirus, a communique issued on Thursday said.

The move comes after the Central government allowed its 50 per cent employees to work from home and remaining to have staggered working hours.

In the letter, C Chandramouli, secretary, ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, said, instructions have been issued by the central government regarding certain preventive measures to be taken in the light of the spread of COVID 19.

“Given that this outbreak has been declared a global pandemic, it would be in public interest if similar measures are taken by state governments and Union territories. I request you to take measures as appropriate,” said the directive issued to chief secretaries of state governments and administrators of Union territories.