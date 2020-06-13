COVID-19 tally in Manipur rises to 449 with 30 new cases

HT Correspondent

IMPHAL June 13: Thirty new cases of COVID-19 positive was reported in Manipur on Saturday taking the state’s total tally 449 of which 360 are positive and 89 recovered. All these Covid patients returned from different places of India, official sources said.

On Saturday out of 1164 samples tested, 30 new Covid confirmed cases had been detected at the RDLs of the JNIMS and RIMS.

At the RIMS, 764 samples were tested but only 7 Covid confirmed cases were found, Medical Superintendent of the RIMS, Dr Ch Arunkumar said. So far150 positive cases have been detected at the RIMS. Of them 90 Covid carriers are at the Covid Care facility of the Institute at present and 60 recovered individuals discharged from the hospital.

Director of the JNIMs, Dr Th Vimo said that out of 400 samples tested on Saturday, 23 individuals found positive.

So far 13, 478 samples had been tested at the JNIMS of which 245 individuals found positive but 151 have recovered and discharged from the hospital.