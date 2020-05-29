COVID-19 tally in Nagaland reaches 18

HT Correspondent

DIMAPUR, May 28: The number of COVID-19 positive cases in Nagaland doubled from earlier nine to 18 on Thursday. Six of the nine who tested positive on Thursday are from Dimapur and three from Tuensang district.

All the 18 positive cases are returnees who arrived here from Chennai on May 22.

They are undergoing treatment at government Covid hospitals in Dimapur, Kohima and Tuensang.

Nine more tested positive for COVID-19, said health and family welfare minister S. Pangnyu Phom in his official Twitter handle.

“All returnees from Chennai. 6 from Dimapur and 3 from Tuensang. With this, Nagaland as on 28/05/2020 stand with 18 +ve cases,” Phom tweeted.

Four returnees from Chennai tested positive on May 26, five on Wednesday and nine on Thursday. All the samples were tested in the newly set up BSL-3 laboratory in Kohima.