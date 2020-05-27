COVID-19 tally reaches 4 in Nagaland

HT Correspondent

DIMAPUR, May 26: One more person tested positive for COVID-19 in Kohima on Tuesday, taking the states’ tally to four. All the four returned from Chennai, along with other returnees, by a special train on May 22.

Three persons tested positive on Monday.

Another returnee from Chennai has tested COVID-19 positive in Kohima, health and family welfare minister S. Pangnyu Phom said on Tuesday. “With this, we have 4 active positive cases,” he tweeted.

Phom said active tracing has been activated. Nagaland chief minister Neiphiu Rio said he met Nagaland Baptist Church Council, Anagami Public Organisation, Kohima Village Council and other frontal organisations on Tuesday with the objective to fight COVID-19 unitedly by sharing the responsibilities.