COVID 19 threat: Meghalaya restricts entry of outsiders 

Meghalaya comes to a standstill during Janata curfew, shutdown

HT Bureau

SHILLONG, March 22: As the state’s preparedness in the wake of the coronavirus threat, Meghalaya government has decided to restrict entry of people into state.

This was informed in a statement was issued by the Office chief secretary.

It said that all people entering into Meghalaya are required to mandatorily register on the COVID-19 monitoring system http://meghalayaonline.gov.in/covid in addition to undergoing health screening as required by the authorities.

A senior home department official said that it is applicable to all people visiting Meghalaya from other states, and those travelling to other states via this northeastern state.

The notification was issued in pursuance of the Meghalaya Epidemic Diseases, COVID-19 Regulations 2020.

Proof of registration, either a system generated acknowledgement or an SMS confirming registration should be checked at all entry points. In case of any technical challenges, registration can also be done on paper at the point of entry.

All deputy commissioners and superintendents of police are also asked to put in place a system so that the registration and checking at the entry points is done in an orderly manner.

The restricted movement will be allowed from 11 points across the state, six in the Garo Hills region and five in the Khasi Jaintia Hills region, the notification said.

There are no restrictions on the movement of people within the state at present, the official said,

Meanwhile, the Airports Authority of India (AAI) at Shillong Airport, located about 25 km from here, has ensured thermal screening of all inbound passengers in collaboration with the health department, an AAI official said.

It witnessed a near- total shut down on Sunday as markets remained closed and vehicles off the roads following Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Janata Curfew’ call and as well as extension of prohibitory 144 CrPC in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic in Meghalaya.

Vehicles are also not plying. Even the churches were closed on Sunday.

There was minimal traffic on the roads and the highways as everyone chose to stay home.

At least 3,000 students and professionals who returned to their hometowns in the state have been tracked and asked to go on home-quarantine, an official source said.

Meghalaya is yet to report any case of COVID-19. The Shillong-based North Eastern Indira Gandhi Regional Institute of Health and Medical Sciences has been notified as the testing node for the states in the region.