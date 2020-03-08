COVID 19 to take colour off Holi in Assam

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, March 8: The festival spirit of Holi has been dampened this time as the widespread scare of coronavirus has taken a toll on the business of the festival, to be celebrated in the state on Monday and Tuesday.

Holi is one of the major festivals of the country which falls in March every year. The state government has already urged the people to avoid mass gathering keeping in view of the spread of the killer virus.

Even as there is no official order, there are restrictions on the use and selling of unhygienic and harmful toxic powder and other colour materials etc. during the festival.

The Kamrup (Metro) district administration has already declared Monday as dry day for peaceful celebration of the festival.

The state government has declared March 10 as local holiday in view of the festival.

Meanwhile, Assam Governor Jagdish Mukhi has greeted people on the auspicious occasion of Holi. He said that the festival of colours marks the onset of warmer season and victory of good over evil.

In a message here Mukhi said, “I extend my warm greetings and good wishes to the people of Assam in particular and the country in general on the auspicious occasion of Holi – the festival of colours. May this festival bring peace, harmony, prosperity and happiness in our lives.”

Mukhi also said the colours of Holi reflect the State’s diversity and multi-cultural heritage. “I hope the festival becomes a harbinger of joy, happiness and merriment for all cutting across all religion, caste, creed and ethnicity. I also hope that the colours of Holi help everybody to overcome seasonal aliments and lead people to become healthy and wealthy. I at the same time request the people to celebrate the festival carefully especially in the wake of reported spread of coronavirus”, the Governor added.

Assam chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal greeted the people of the State on the occasion of Dol Jatra and Holi.

In a statement, Minister Sonowal said that the celebrations of Holi would strengthen the bond of brotherhood, friendship and harmony. He also said that the festival would enrich the cultural and ethnic life of Assam besides ushering in peace and prosperity in our society.

Moreover, in view of outbreak of corona virus, the chief minister urged people to celebrate the festival with adequate precautions.