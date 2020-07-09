COVID -19: Two more deaths take State toll to 16

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, July 7: The death toll due to novel coronavirus in the State rose to 16 as two more COVID-19 positive patients succumbed to the viral infection on Tuesday.

One patient, identified as 40-year-old Dhadaram Mura from Kaliabor in Nagaon district, was suffering from severe pneumonia and septic shock and was on invasive ventilation in the GMCH’s COVID ICU since July 1.

Another patient Devi Kakati of Kamrup who was admitted to 151 Base Hospital, Basistha on July 2 passed away on Tuesday after being diagnosed for COVID-19 infection with Type II Diabetes and hypertension,” informed State health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday.

Assam has reported 786 fresh COVID-19 cases on Monday night. Of the total, 598 cases were detected from Guwahati city alone, taking the total number of positive cases in the state to 12,522.

Meanwhile, 447 more patients were discharged, of which 388 were discharged on Tuesday, and 59 on July 6.

The state has 4,176 active cases. 8,329 have recovered and have been discharged from various hospitals and three have migrated out of the state.

Altogether 4,85,156 samples have been examined for COVID-19 in 12 laboratories across the state and some outsourced laboratories, according to the bulletin released by the state health department.

In the Assam Police, 308 personnel have so far tested positive and of these 68 have recovered till now, Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) G P Singh said.

Guwahati city, which is under a total lockdown for 14 days since June 28, has reported 3,891 positive cases since June 24. A series of door-to-door tests for COVID-19 was conducted in Ward No. 2 (Pandu Area) of the Guwahati Municipality on Tuesday.

“A series of door-to-door tests for COVID-19 was conducted in Ward No 2 (Pandu Area) of Guwahati Municipality today, as a part of our mass testing initiative in Assam. I personally monitored the procedure and convinced people to not panic and cooperate with us in testing”, Sarma tweeted.

He also visited the Sarusajai COVID Care Centre to review the facilities available and to ascertain whether any additional support was required.

A 250-bedded Covid Care Centre is being set up at MSME Training center, Amingaon, the minister informed. He also visited the site to review the ongoing preparations.

“With each passing day, we are upgrading our medical facilities to help Assam fight against the pandemic amid rising positive cases,” Sarma added.

“My kudos to doctors, nurses & support staff at Sarusajai #COVID19 Care Centre who have worked with sterling resolve ever since this quarantine centre was set up. I visited the site to review facilities and understand if there is any additional support required”, Sarma tweeted.

Meanwhile, two women who underwent caesarean section deliveries, tested COVID-19 positive in Barpeta’s Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed Medical College Hospital but their babies tested negative of the coronavirus, an official said.

The babies were isolated from their mothers and the operation theatre has been sealed for 24-hours. Another patient in the surgery ward also tested positive in the hospital and all doctors, nurses and health workers who were in contact with the three patients have been tested and quarantined, he said.

