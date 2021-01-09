Covid-19 vaccination: 2nd phase of dry run held

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Jan 8: The second phase of dry run for Covid-19 vaccination was conducted in 33 districts of the state on Friday after the first phase conducted in Nalbari, Sonitpur and Kamrup (Metropolitan) and Hailakandi districts in the last weeks.

Senior officials of the health department monitored the progress of the dry run during the day conducted in three centres in each district.

Officials of National Health Mission (NHM) had earlier informed that the dry run would be a continuous process till the availability of the Covid-19 vaccine in the state.

In Kamrup Metro, the dry run was conducted in three centres- Dhirenpara FRU, Natboma MPHC and Maruwari Hospital & Research Centre at Athgaon.

State director of health services Dr Manindra Nagte, NHM official Pami Baruah and other senior officials monitored the dry run in three centres of the city.

The first phase of dry run was conducted at GMCH, State Dispensary in Khanapara and Sonapur Civil Hospital on January 2.

According to a report from Hailakandi district, the dry run on Covid-19 vaccination was conducted smoothly at three session sites in the district here on Friday.

Hailakandi deputy commissioner, Megh Nidhi Dahal personally supervised the dry run at the SK Roy Civil Hospital.

Dahal said that the preparatory exercise has been carried out to ensure that there is no hiccups in smooth implementation of the upcoming first phase of the vaccination drive that will involve health care workers and later security personnel and senior citizens.

Dahal said any beneficiary after getting vaccinated have to follow strictly the Covid Appropriate Behaviours vis-a-vis wear mask, wash hands regularly, maintain six feet physical distance, go in for self isolation in case of any symptoms and get tested promptly.

Besides the civil hospital, the health authorities also set up two session sites for Covid vaccination dry run at Madhabpur Health and Wellness Centre and Noble Hospital and Research Centre. 25 health care workers were selected for each session site for the Covid dry run.

“A dry run is necessary to test the preparedness across the districts and prevent hiccups during the actual vaccination drive,” an official said.

The preparatory exercise, from pre-checking documents enrolled at the time of online registration by verifying officials to setting up of waiting rooms, vaccination rooms and observation rooms, was carried out smoothly across the designated centres in the districts on Friday.

Sources said that teams comprising security officials, verifying officials, vaccinators and crowd control officials have been assigned to oversee the exercise across the districts.

The first phase of the vaccination drive will involve healthcare workers and subsequently security personnel and citizens above 55 years of age.

Assam has in fact started preparations for storage of the vaccines about three to four months back.

Sources inform that a state vaccine storage facility has been set up in Guwahati besides regional vaccine storage facilities in five locations of the state. Cold chain points have been installed across the state.

The state has so far recorded over 2.16 lakh Covid-19 cases and 1,059 deaths.