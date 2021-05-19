Covid awareness at Gohainbarrie TE 

HT Correspondent

DEMOW, May 18: Under the patronage of All Tea Tribes Students Association (ATTSA), Demow branch and sub-branch of ATTSA in association with authority of Gohainbarrie Tea Estate and health department organised a health awareness meeting on Covid-19 in Gohainbarrie Tea Estate among the tea labourers on Tuesday.

In the health awareness meeting the tea labourers were apprised of Coronavirus, its symptoms, and the ways of getting rid of Coronavirus were broadly explained to the tea labourers in the area.

In the awareness meeting the health officials also apprised the tea labourers of precautions for Coronavirus and told them about social distancing protocols, ways of hand washing, use of sanitisers, and maintaining social distancing.

In the awareness camp the manager of Gohainbarrie Tea Estate, Biswajit Nag, secretary of ATTSA, Demow branch, Jayanta Madhab Gogoi, a MPW, Gauranga Chaura, former headmaster, ANMs Shikha Moni Gogoi and Malaya Barua, Monika Saikia, an Asha worker along with other ATTSA leaders were present.