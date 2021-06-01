Covid Care Centre at Haflong Civil hospital

HT Correspondent

Haflong, May 31: A 50 bed Covid care centre was on Monday inaugurated by North Cachar Hills Autonomous Council, medical executive member (EM), Samuel Changsan on the premises of Haflong Civil Hospital in the district headquarter Haflong on Monday. The inauguration was done in presence of NCHAC, secretary, health, Thai Tsho Daulagupu, joint director health, Dr. Dipali Barman, superintendent of hospital, Dr. Kalpana Kemprai, SDMHO, Haflong Civil Hospital, Dr. A.K. Kakoty, other officials and media persons.

Speaking on the occasion, EM Changsan said the facility has been created on emergent basis due to increasing active cases in Dima Hasao. He also added that, three Covid care centres have already been started at Langting with 50 beds and 30 beds each in Harangajao and Umrangso. He further added that the council authority is committed to start intensive care unit (ICU) facility at Haflong Civil Hospital in a short while, work for which is going on with priority basis.

With the starting of this newly opened covid care centre, the Haflong Civil Hospital was now prepared to accommodate 150 numbers of patients at present and has provisions for increase upto 200 beds, as stated by secretary Health, T T Daulagupu. He added that apart from the infrastructural preparedness, the primary aim of his team was prevention of further spread of the virus in Dima Hasao.

The covid care centres will cater to those positive patients who are either asymptomatic or have mild symptoms. Food, medicines and accommodation will be free of cost and they will be monitored by a team of medical staff.