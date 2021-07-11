Covid Care Centre reopened in Sivasagar Polytechnic 

DEMOW, July 10: Due to the increase of the Covid positive cases in Demow, the 50 bedded Covid Care Centre was reopened in Sivasagar Polytechnic Institution at Demow Barua Changmai Gaon on Friday evening. Bishnu Kamal Borah, deputy commissioner; Dr. S Ullah, SDM&HO of Demow Block Primary Health Centre, Dr. Rupam Borkotoky; deputy superintendent of Demow Model Hospital, Phyllis Hrangchal; Demow circle officer along with health officials visited the Centre and took stock of the facilities.

According to health sources, 270 doses were given at Charagua vaccination camp near Demow on Saturday. Till the filling of this report 34 Covid positive patients were admitted in Sivasagar Polytechnic Institution at Demow Barua Changmai Gaon on Saturday. It was informed that this Covid Care Centre would be extended to 90 beds very soon.