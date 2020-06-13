COVID cases rising due to lack of discipline among inmates: Biren

HT Correspondent

IMPHAL, June 13: Manipur government’s best efforts in combating the lethal COVID-19 pandemic is what it perceives as uphill tasks at least on Saturday due to lack of discipline among the inmates at various quarantine centres. This was stated by the chief minister N Biren Singh while inspecting the newly opened Covid Care Centre at UNACCO School near Imphal airport on Saturday.

Altogether, 48 patients are being treated in the new COVID Care Centre and the Government is considering increasing the number of beds from 100 to 300. Necessary manpower has been deputed at the Centre for proper care and treatment of patients.

Speaking to media persons, Singh observed that lack of discipline among inmates and violation of safety guidelines are the main reasons for the rise of COVID-19 cases in the State. Eight inmates have already been jailed so far. He further warned that mischievous inmates would be put behind bars.

Stating that central government run RIMS would not admit new COVID-19 patients now; the chief minister said that it would be kept as a general hospital while COVID-19 cases would be treated only in the state government run JNIMS, COVID Care Centre, UNACCO and some district hospitals.

Notably, the state has 411 COVID positive cases as on Saturday afternoon. In reply to a question posed by a reporter, Singh said that 22000 Manipuri people have returned to the State from different parts of India by train, another 8000 by air and 7000 by buses. For accommodating these returnees, 133 institutional quarantine centres and 600 community quarantine centres have been opened. Till date, 22202 samples have been tested of which results of 10000 cases are awaited, the CM said in response to a question asked by another journalist.

He said that it was encouraging that MLAs, CSOs and many student bodies have been actively involved in imparting awareness to the inmates of Quarantine Centres so that they may understand the gravity of the situation and realize the importance of maintaining safety guidelines.