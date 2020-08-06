COVID claims 15-yr-old boy in Manipur, toll 8

With 124 new cases, tally rise to 3217

IMPHAL, Aug 6 (NNN): COVID-19 related fatality in Manipur rose to eight after a 15-year-old boy died at RIMS hospital in Imphal.

A hospital source said that the virus infected the boy a few days ago at the RIMS hospital where he was treated for his kidney related disease.

He was in the hospital for medical treatment for the last two months and he was suspected to have been infected by the virus.

Two members of the boy who attended him at the hospital were also tested positive for COVID-19 even though his mother who also attended him tested negative, the source said.

Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 cases in Manipur rose to 3217 after 124 more new cases were detected in the past 24 hours.

Nine among the new cases were personnel of the Central Armed Police Force (CAPF), the COVID-19 Common Control room said on Thursday.

Amongst the 115 new cases from the general population, 65 are males while 94 of them have no significant travel history.

Now, the state has 3217 persons infected by the virus, and out of them, 536 are personnel of the CAPF and 2681 are from the general population, the report said.

Meanwhile, a total of 43 patients were discharged on Thursday after they were tested negative for the virus during RT PCR test, taking the total number of recovered cases to 1902.

Among the recovered persons, 851 are from the general population while the rest 453 cases are Central security personnel, the report said.

COVID-19 induced total lockdown in Manipur has been extended till August 15 after a cabinet meeting chaired by chief minister N Biren Singh reviewed the worsening situation of the pandemic in the state on Thursday.

Manipur has been under total lockdown since July 23 after COVID-19 situation getting worse.

The state cabinet in its sitting held on Thursday has considered and decided that the total lockdown needs to be continued to check the spread of COVID-29 infection.

To enforce the complete lockdown, deputy commissioners of all the districts will issue an order imposing curfew in their respective districts, the order added.