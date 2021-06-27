Covid claims four, 136 fresh cases in Nagaon district 

HT Correspondent

NAGAON, June 26: Covid-19 claimed the lives of four persons including a woman in Nagaon on Saturday, taking the death toll during the second wave of pandemic in the district to 88. Besides 136 fresh Covid cases were detected on the same day, taking the total cumulative active Covid cases in the district to 2,085, sources added.

Those who succumbed to the virus on Saturday were Tulen Das (43) of Raha, Ananta Nath (75) of Kathiatoli, Dinendra Barman (90) of Korimukh and Mina Tanti (45) of Salna in the district.

Meanwhile 114 people who were undergoing treatment in hospital as well as at homes after being affected by the virus have recovered from the virus in the district.

Among those who tested positive for Covid-19 on Saturday, 126 were admitted to hospital as well as other Covid care centres set up at various places in the district while the rest were put in home quarantine, sources said adding further that Rapid Antigen Test was conducted on 5,071 people on Saturday while RT-PCR test was conducted on 90 swab samples.