Covid claims one, 133 fresh cases in Nagaon district

HT Correspondent

NAGAON, July 12: Covid-19 claimed one more life in Nagaon district on Monday, taking the death toll during the second wave of pandemic to 98. Besides, as many as 133 fresh Covid cases were detected on Monday in the district, taking the total active Covid cases in the district to 1,317, sources added.

Meanwhile, 214 people who were undergoing treatment after being affected by the virus, have recovered from the virus on Monday. “Meghnath Mahanta (36) of Nagaon Morikolong succumbed to the virus on Monday while he was undergoing treatment in hospital after infection,” sources said. Among those who tested positive for Covid-19, all were admitted to hospital as well as other Covid Care Centres in the district, sources said adding further that Rapid Antigen Test was conducted on 7,334 people on Monday while RT-PCR test was conducted on 73 swab samples.