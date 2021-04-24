Covid effect: DU postpones all exams

HT Correspondent

DIBRUGARH, April 23: Dibrugarh University on Friday postponed all ongoing and upcoming examinations after 16 students of the university tested positive for Covid-19 in the last 24 hours. Three hostels of the university were declared containment zones by the health authorities after the detection of cases.

DU controller of examinations PK Kakoty in a notification on Friday stated that all post graduate (PG) examinations (both traditional and professional) including Integrated MSc in Physics stands postponed until further notification. Similarly all undergraduate (UG) professional examinations including BEd, B Tech, LLB, BA LLB (H), BCom LLB (H) and BBA LLB (H) stands postponed. The ongoing BA, BSc and BCom examinations under non-CBCS (choice based credit system) mode have been postponed with effect from April 26.

“Revised schedule of the postponed examinations will be notified in compliance with guidelines/SOPs of the government of Assam and UGC issued from time to time,” the notification stated.

Earlier, DU had indefinitely postponed its post-graduation examination for both choice based credit system (CBCS) and non-CBCS scheduled for April 19 and 20.

On the other hand, the 19th convocation of DU will be held in virtual mode on April 25 in view of the prevailing situation due to the rise in Covid-19 cases.

With the sudden and steep surge in the number of Covid cases, the district and sessions judge, Dibrugarh has imposed certain restrictions in the functioning of all the courts in Dibrugarh including the courts at Naharkatia sub-division.

Srimanta Borgohain, 45 died due to Covid-19 infection at AMCH on Friday. He had been undergoing treatment at AMCH since the last few days. Borgohain hails from Jorhat district and is associated with the Jorhat District Sports Association.

On Thursday, 3,665 Covid tests were conducted and out of that 126 positive cases were detected.

Dr Nabojyoti Gogoi, Dibrugarh, Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme officer said, “Everyone should wear masks and follow the guidelines issued by the government. I appeal to everyone to follow social distancing and if not necessary do not come out of your home.”

Gogoi said, “We have 711 active since April 6. 910 were detected positive and 6 had died in the district till 6 April.”