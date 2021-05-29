Covid hospital for children below 15 years soon 

IMPHAL, May 28 (NNN): Manipur will soon establish a Covid-19 hospital purely for children. This was stated by chief minister N. Biren Singh while inaugurating a cryogenic liquid medical oxygen plant having a storage capacity of 10 KL at JNIMS complex in Imphal East on Friday.

Biren Singh stated that an 80-bedded dedicated Covid hospital for children below 15 years would be opened soon. He said that it is a matter of concern that positive cases among children are also on a steady rise. Biren Singh then said that the government was not sure in the beginning that an oxygen plant of such capacity could be installed within such a short period. However, with joint efforts and collective hard work of all concerned, it has become a reality now and it is like a dream come true at this critical juncture, he contended.

The chief minister also informed that PSA oxygen plant in Churachandpur is now operational and a similar plant would also be inaugurated in Thoubal as well within a couple of days. Moreover, many of the hill districts would also have their own oxygen plants soon. In addition to this, N. Biren Singh said that another cryogenic LMO plant of 20 KL capacity would be installed in Imphal at the earliest.

He further informed that the state now has around 4000 oxygen cylinders and over 1000 oxygen concentrators. Another ICU block having 70 beds with ventilators is also coming up at JNIMS complex soon, he said. With all these measures, the chief minister said, patients requiring oxygen would be quite manageable.

Maintaining that the central government has been providing prompt assistance whenever needed, he observed that the state should be thankful to the central leaders for it. Stating that adherence to SoP is the only means to defeat the pandemic, he also urged the people to pray for the wellbeing of doctors, nurses, para-medical staff, police and all other frontline warriors.

Later, N. Biren Singh also inaugurated a Pradhan Mantri Bharatiya Jan Aushadhi Kendra where people can buy over 600 types of high-quality generic medicines and 154 surgical products at affordable rates.