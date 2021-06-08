Covid infected mother gives birth to a healthy baby in Dhemaji 

HT Correspondent

DHEMAJI, June 7: Good news overwhelmed doctors and health workers of Jonai block PHC in Dhemaji recently.

Jonai Block PHC in-charge Dr KK Kaman accompanied by Dr Mousumi M Agarwall, staff nurse Rishma Doley and others helped a Covid positive woman deliver a healthy baby.

Rumi Morang (19) gave birth to a baby boy weighing 2.8 kg.

The Covid infected mother along with the new-born, who was kept under 48-hour hospital observation, were released from the hospital on Monday morning.

The mother and the child are presently under 14-day ‘home isolation’ at Purana Jelom village of Jonai circle under strict medical surveillance.

Rumi’s husband Umesh Morang on Monday said that the mother and the baby were in sound health as they were under medical supervision.

According to doctors, no travel history of the infected mother and her family members has been reported to the medical authority.

Surprisingly, other family members of the infected mother and even the new-born were tested Covid-negative during Rapid Antigen Test (RAT).

However, the medical staff collected samples of the family members for the RT-PCR test and the results are awaited.

A medical team from Jonai health department on Monday conducted Covid test (RAT) at Purana Jelom village for contact tracing of the infected mother, but all persons tested were found negative.