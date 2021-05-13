Covid positive delivers baby in ambulance

HT Correspondent

JORHAT, May 12: A 20 year old woman who had tested positive for Covid-19 on Wednesday gave birth to baby girl inside an ambulance while being brought to Jorhat Medical College and Hospital here.

A source said that the woman had come to her parent’s house at Cintamonigarh village, Bhogamukh, about 23 kms away from Jorhat town, when she developed labour pains. On being taken to Bhogamukh PHC and subsequently being tested for Covid-19 there, was found to be positive.

She was immediately sent by an ambulance to JMCH from the PHC. In the ambulance her condition worsened and the ambulance team parked the vehicle on the roadside and conducted the delivery, thus saving both mother and child.

Superintendent of JMCH Dr Purnima Baruah while lauding the ambulance health care team said that the woman should have been assessed before being sent here.

“The woman has been admitted to Covid ward in the hospital and the infant has been kept separately in another ward. The Covid-19 test on the baby is most likely negative,” she said.