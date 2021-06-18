Covid relief to Rickshaw pullers  

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, June 17: The Centre for Rural Development along with GOONJ under Rahat Covid-19 programme has provided 500 rickshaw pullers with food and essentials.

“Along with that, we are registering them for Covid-19 vaccination and once registration is complete, we will organise a vaccination camp for them,” they stated.

“We are able to distribute the kit to about 110 rickshaw pullers. Our mission is to support 2,000 rickshaw pullers, which will be done in phases to come,” a statement stated.

For the last 2 decades centre for rural development has been supporting the Rickshaw pullers’ community by developing livelihood, empowering them & now are helping them to fight the pandemic together, they stated.