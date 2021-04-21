Covid scenario deteriorates, 3 more deaths in Assam

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, April 20:The Covid-19 situation in the state has deteriorated further with death of three more persons on Tuesday, April 20.

With this, the death toll in the pandemic rose to 1,145, an official report of the state health department said.

According to the report, 2 patients died in Kamrup (Metro) while the third patient succumbed to the infection in Cachar district.

Altogether 1,651 Covid-19 positive cases have been reported from various parts of the state during the past 24 hours, taking the total number of positive cases to 2,27,473 on Tuesday.

The positivity rate is 2.46 percent.

With discharge of 279 patients, the state has total 7,685 active positive cases.

Of fresh cases, 742 have been reported from Kamrup (Metro) district.

Altogether 90 cases have been detected each in Kamrup (Rural) and Dibrugarh, 82 in Sonitpur, 73 in Nagaon, 54 in Tinsukia, 47 in Karbi Anglong, 34 in Darrang, 46 have been detected each in Cachar and Barpeta districts.

72 fresh cases in Nagaon

As many as 72 people tested positive for Covid-19 in Nagaon district on Tuesday, taking the total number of positive cases to 248.

Simultaneously, 20 positive patients were discharged from various hospitals.

Of the fresh cases, 9 were put under institutional quarantine while the other patients were put under home isolation.

Rapid Antigen Tests were conducted on 3,896 people while RT-PCR was conducted on 98 swab samples.

98 positive cases in Kokrajhar

The number of Covid-19 positives has gone up to 98 on Tuesday with the report of 19 fresh cases in Kokrajhar on Tuesday.

Of those fresh cases, 19 persons were detected to be Covid-19 positive in 1,325 RAT tests.

Of the active positive cases, 11 have been hospitalised, while 83 were put under home quarantine.

Meanwhile, a review meeting was held on the Covid-19 situation which was chaired by BTC chief Pramod Boro at BTC Secretariat conference Hall on Tuesday.

4 fresh cases in Hailakandi

Hailakandi reported 4 fresh Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, pushing the coronavirus tally in the district to 3,388. .

The district currently has 7 active Covid-19 cases while 3,358 patients have recovered from the disease. Two patients are presently undergoing treatment at SK Roy Civil Hospital, one at Silchar Medical College and Hospital and four have been kept under home isolation. .

The district has so far tested 1,70,250 samples for Covid-19 including 759 samples in the last 24 hours. The district accounted for 9 Covid deaths so far.