Covid Scene Deteriorates in Dibrugarh, School Closed

HT Correspondent

Dibrugarh, Jan 19: The inspector of schools, Dibrugarh, has decided to close the Sessughat Silputa Sanjukta High School, Dibrugarh for seven days after the detection of multiple Covid-19 cases from the school premises.

The inspector of schools, Dibrugarh vide an order dated 18.01.2022 has decided to close the school for seven days.

In another order issued on 19.01.2022, the inspector of schools, Dibrugarh has closed the Moderkhat Girls High School, Dibrugarh immediately for a period of 7 (seven) days as multiple Covid-19 positive cases have been detected in the school premises.

The schools will reopen after seven days with due permission from the deputy commissioner, Dibrugarh.

Meanwhile, the Dibrugarh district administration has issued several guidelines to contain the Covid-19 infection.

Wearing masks anywhere outside one’s home has been made mandatory. However still in many places people were seen venturing in market places without masks.

Dr Nabojyoti Gogoi, nodal officer, Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme said, “The Covid-19 positive situation is not good in Dibrugarh. In the last three days, many people have been infected with the Covid infection. This time, the rate of infection is higher compared to the last two years. People should wear masks whenever they go outside and must avoid crowded places.”

On Wednesday, 538 Covid-19 positive cases were detected in Dibrugarh district.