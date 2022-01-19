Covid Situation Grim in Dibrugarh, Over 100 at AMCH

HT Correspondent

Dibrugarh, Jan 18: The upper Assam ‘Tea city’, Dibrugarh, has seen a rapid surge in Covid positive cases in the last ten days.

According to reports, many medical staff in Assam Medical College and Hospital were infected by Covid.

Dr Nabojyoti Gogoi, nodal officer, Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme said, “The Covid-19 situation is not good in Dibrugarh. In the last three days, many people have been infected with the virus. This time, the rate of infection is higher compared to the last two years. People should wear masks whenever they go outside and avoid crowded places.”

Meanwhile, the Dibrugarh district administration has issued several guidelines for curbing Covid-19. Many schools and colleges in Dibrugarh were declared containment zones after the students and teachers found Covid-19 positive.

AMCH principal Sanjeeb Kakati said, “Over 100 Covid-19 positive patients were admitted at AMCH and among them five are in serious condition. Most of the patients are from the Gynaecology department. At least 40 pregnant women are Covid-19 positive. Most of our medical staff have also tested Covid-19 positive. We are working with a limited staff.”

On Monday, 501 Covid-19 positive cases were registered in Dibrugarh district.