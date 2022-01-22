Covid Surge: Closure Notice to 5 Dibrugarh Distrist Schools

HT Correspondent

Dibrugarh, Jan 21: Inspector of Schools, Dibrugarh issued an order for the closing of five schools under Dibrugarh district for a period of seven days after multiple Covid-19 positive cases were detected in the school premises.

The schools are- Nandeswar Chakravorty HS School, Dibrugarh (15 cases), Sepon Hatipati High School (8 cases), Chachani Jamunamukh HS School (9 cases), Tipling Girls High School (11 cases), Naharkatia HS School (11 cases).

On Friday, the order was issued by Dipika Choudhury, inspector of Schools, Dibrugarh.

The school will reopen after 7 (seven) days with due permission from the deputy commissioner, Dibrugarh.

On the other hand, in view of increasing Covid-19 cases in Dibrugarh district at a very rapid rate, the District Level Internal Examination Committee (DLIEC) has decided to postpone the upcoming Final and Pre-Board Examination, 2022 for Class IX & X which was to be held from 24-01-2022 to a later date.

Dipika Choudhury, inspector of Schools, Dibrugarh vide an intimation dated 20.01.2022, informed all the schools that the modified table for the examinations will be intimated shortly.

On Thursday, 466 Covid-19 positive cases were detected in Dibrugarh.