Covid surge: Primary schools to remain close till May 8  

DU postpones all PG exams; Negative report mandatory for Kaziranga tourists

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, April 18: Following the upsurge in Covid-19 cases across the state, the Assam government on Sunday announced that all lower primary schools including pre-primary up to five in eight districts, where more than 100 active cases are marked will remain closed till May 8 or until further orders.

Eight districts– Kamrup (Metro), Kamrup (Rural), Nagaon, Jorhat, Dibrugarh, Sonitpur, Tinsukia, and Cachar have already registered over 100 cases of Covid positive cases.

The state has recorded 876 Covid-19 positive cases till Saturday evening. Of them, 360 have been reported from Kamrup (Metro), 56 from Kamrup (Rural), 47 from Sonitpur and 42 have been reported from Dibrugarh district.

According to official figure, a total of 2,220 positive cases have been reported in Kamrup (Metro) district, 365 in Dibrugarh, 341 in Kamrup (Rural), 176 in Nagaon, 154 in Jorhat, 162 in Tinsukia, 137 in Cachar and 166 cases have been reported in Sonitpur district.

“Considering the steady increase and the latest surge in active Covid-19 cases in some of the districts in the state of Assam, the education department has decided to close down lower primary schools (both government and non-government) upto Class V, including pre-primary schools in those districts where the deputy commissioner of the district, as chairman of DDMA is satisfied that the number of active Covid cases has crossed the 100 mark and the same shall be reviewed by the district administration from time to time. The decision will be taken by the District Disaster Management Authority headed by chairperson namely deputy commissioner of the district under provision of Section 25, 26, 27, 28, 29, 30, 31, 32, 33, 34 of the Disaster Management Act, 2005,” education commissioner Preetom Saikia said in a notification on Sunday.

“However, in those districts, where the total active Covid-19 cases is below 100, the lower primary schools (Class I to Class V), including pre-primary schools, shall function normally as per the SOP issued by the education department vide order No. ASE. 01/2020/Pt-I/117 dated 28.12.2020,” the notification said.

“This order will remain in force upto May 8 or until further orders,” it added.

Following the order, the deputy commissioners of all eight districts issued notifications for closure of all primary schools till further order.

After a staggered opening since September, schools (all classes) in the state have been functioning in full capacity since January 1.

Meanwhile, in view of the rapid surge in Covid-19 cases, the state government has made wearing a mask mandatory, failing which the defaulters will have to pay a fine of Rs 1000.

DU postpones all PG exams

Dibrugarh University has postponed all Post Graduate examinations scheduled to be held on April 19 and 20.

In a notification signed by Dr. A. Baruah, controller of examination I/C Dibrugarh University on April 17, announced the postponement of all PG examinations (both CBCS and Non CBCS) scheduled on April 19 and 20.

“All Departments, centre of studies and affiliated colleges/ institutions under Dibrugarh University have postponed the PG exams. Fresh dates of the postponed examinations will be notified in due course of time,” the notification stated.

In the current scenario, with the increase in the number of Covid-19 infections in Dibrugarh district, as a precautionary measure against the spread of the disease and to ensure that people follow the Covid-19 guidelines, a task force has been constituted under each revenue circle in the district under the deputy commissioner cum chairperson of District Disaster Management Authority under the Disaster Management Act, 2005.

This task force will consist of officers from the district administration, police department and the Municipality Board/Town Committees of the district.

The task force will monitor whether the Covid-19 guidelines are followed in public places or not.

It will impose a fine of Rs.1000 on the person(s) who do not wear masks. The task force will also take lawful action against violation of Covid-19 guidelines in the district.

GU notification on PG 1st semester exam

“This is to notify that the scheduled PG 1st semester examination will be conducted as per the time schedule notified earlier. However, candidates who are not able to appear in the examination, have to inform the controller of examinations, Gauhati University through the concerned principal/HoD for further course of action. A second phase of examination may be conducted for these students at a convenient time,” stated the official notification, the GU notification said.

Covid-19 report mandatory for Kaziranga tourists

The state administration on Saturday issued an order making it mandatory for all incoming tourists visiting Kaziranga National Park from other states to produce Covid-19 negative reports.

“It is hereby ordered that all incoming tourists from other states (except North-Eastern States) will mandatorily undergo Covid-19 testing (RAT) or they will produce Covid-19 negative tested report done within 72 hours prior to their arrival,” a notification issued by Bokakhat SDO said.