COVID Update: Nagaland health minister’s house sealed

HT Correspondent

DIMAPUR, Aug 6: Nagaland health and family welfare minister S Pangnyu Phom’s official residence in Kohima has been sealed on Thursday following detection of some of the staff and security personnel attached to him with COVID-19 positive.

In his official Twitter handle, Phom said all precautionary measures have been taken and his official residence has been sealed as per the SOPs. Phom also put himself under self-isolation and said he will continue to work from home. Notably, some of the supporting staff, two bodyguards and four house guards have been detected with COVID-19, he tweeted.

Meanwhile, the state’s Covid-19 positive tally reached 2580 with the detection of 82 fresh cases on Thursday. “State reports another 82 positive cases of Covid-19, out of 606 samples tested,” Phom said in another tweet. Among the new positive cases, 58 are in Dimapur, 22 in Kohima and two in Phek, he added. Out of the 2580 positive cases, 1886 are active, 685 recovered and 6 have reportedly died till date.