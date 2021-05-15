Covid vaccination camp for media persons in Cachar 

HT Correspondent

SILCHAR, May 14: A Covid vaccination camp for journalists and family members was organised by the Cachar district administration in collaboration with “working journalists” at the conference hall of Cachar Zilla parishad here on Wednesday.

At the outset in-charge deputy director of information and public relations Barak valley zone Sajjadul Haque Chowdhury welcomed all the journalists participating in the vaccination camp.

A total of 230 people were administered Covid vaccine in the camp in accordance with the complete Covid protocol on the occasion.

Newly elected MLA of Silchar Dipayan Chakraborty graced the occasion, while delivering his speech he said, “From the very beginning of the Corona pandemic, journalists have been risking their lives to fulfil their responsibilities as frontline workers.”

He appreciated the efforts taken by district administration Cachar for organising a vaccination camp to vaccinate the journalists and their family members.

He appealed to the public to follow the Covid guidelines set up by the government.

While addressing the media persons Cachar deputy commissioner Keerthi Jalli said, “The Covid vaccination programme is running smoothly in the entire district, as journalists are also the frontline workers, special arrangements have been made to administer them Covid vaccine as per protocol.”

Jalli said, “The district has a large population so everyone will be administered Covid vaccine in phases, The medical team is also working hard to make the vaccine available to the public in a systematic way, just as the Covid vaccine is coming in a phased approach.”

“It was not possible to provide vaccines to everyone in this camp, another vaccination camp will be set up soon,” she added.

She thanked all the journalists for conducting the vaccination camp smoothly.

Gautam Talukder, joint secretary of Silchar Press Club, appreciated the initiative taken by the Cachar deputy commissioner.

On Wednesday, 179 Covaxin and 51 Covishield vaccines were administered to the journalists and their family members in the camp.