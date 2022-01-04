Covid Vaccination for 15-18 Age Group Starts in Assam

HT Bureau

HOJAI, Jan 3: Guardian minister for Hojai and minister for Environment and Forest, Fisheries and Excise, Parimal Suklabaidya inspected the Covid vaccination drive of 15-18 years age group here on Monday.

Visiting the Nilbagan Higher Secondary vaccination centre, minister Suklabaidya supervised the vaccination drive and urged the youngsters to come forward to take vaccines to protect themselves from Covid-19. Accompanied by deputy commissioner, Anupam Choudhury and senior officials of the administration and health department, minister Suklabaidya exuded optimism that the district administration would be able to achieve 100 per cent vaccination of 15-18 years age group.

Later, talking to media persons Suklabaidya said the vaccination drive is being closely monitored by the Prime Minister and the chief minister and slew of steps are being taken to reduce contamination. In the same vein, he pointed out that there has been no contamination in the district so far.

He disclosed that 33 numbers of Railway Protection Force personnel have been identified to be infected with Covid-19 by health authorities on Sunday.

Suklabaidya said the state government under the leadership of chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma is geared up to tackle the situation in the wake of Omicron cases in some parts of the country and has already issued a SoP in this regard. He asked the people not to panic and appealed to them to follow the SoP by wearing masks, maintaining social distance and ensuring proper sanitation. “There’s no cause for worry. The only thing I would like to appeal to the people is that they must follow the SoP issued by the state government to keep themselves safe and healthy,” he quipped.

Later, minister Suklabaidya reviewed the status of Health, Environment & Forest, Fisheries and Excise departments at a meeting held at the deputy commissioner’s conference hall. Deputy commissioner, Choudhury and senior officials of concerned departments apprised the Guardian minister about the initiatives being taken and the status of progress being made. MLA, Sibu Misra and representatives of political parties were present in the meeting.

Our Haflong Correspondent adds: As per the announcement of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, along with the nation to fight against Covid-19, vaccination for children between the age group from 15 to 18 years was launched by MLA Haflong Nandita Gorlosa at Fiangpui Higher Secondary School, Haflong on Monday.

During her speech, MLA Nandita Gorlosa said that the move to provide vaccination to children in between 15-18 years age group is to aid in education normalisation in school which will reduce the worry of parents with school going students. She also encouraged the students to take vaccines and not to hesitate from getting the jab.

The programme began with a welcome address by NCHAC secy, TT Daulagupu and later deputy commissioner Nazreen Ahmed encouraged the children to come forward for vaccination so that there is no further loss of academic sessions. They also requested not to believe in any sort of rumour and save the society from the threat of the pandemic.

Additional chief medical & health officer Dr Marina Changsan addressed and provided information regarding Covid-19 vaccination for this newly launched vaccination for the age group of 15-18 years. She said that those with the birth year of 2007 or before will be eligible for vaccination and can register themselves on the CoWIN portal. Besides Aadhaar and other national identity cards, children can use their student ID card for registration. The second dose of the Covaxin will be given to them after 28 days, informed Dr Changsan.

The programme was attended by NCHAC EM for Secondary Education, etc., Remsiama Darnei, ADC Lalrohlu Khiangte, ACS, inspector of School Haflong Birensing Engti, Jt director Health Services, Dr Dipali Barman and other officials.

Our Kokrajhar Correspondent adds: Bodoland Territorial Region chief executive member Pramod Boro ceremonially inaugurated the 15-18 year Covid vaccination drive by lighting a lamp on Monday at Science College Kokrajhar campus in the presence of BTR executive member for Health and Family Welfare department, Arup Kumar Dey and Kokrajhar East MLA Lawrence Islary.

The vaccination drive was organised by Kokrajhar administration in association with the Health and Family Welfare department and a vaccination drive is being carried out in 15 different vaccination centres across the entire Kokrajhar district.

In Kokrajhar district, the administration has set a target of 50,000 doses among the age group of 15-18 years.

Boro said that the BTR and state government have been initiating steps to extend vaccinations among the age group of 15-18 years, prioritising those who are studying in schools and colleges in the state. He said that the health and family welfare department has been emphasising to bring a safe and healthy environment among all citizens in order to get rid of the effect of Covid-19. He has urged all persons who are 15-18 years old to take vaccines in the districts.

BTR executive member Arup Kumar Dey said that the health & family welfare department has so far stepped up with necessary strategies for vaccination among the age group of 15-18 years as the state government has instructed for carrying vaccination drives across the state. He said that the BTR government has so far initiated a step for extending door to door medical treatment services for senior citizens.

Our Tezpur Correspondent adds: Along with the rest of the nation, the Sonitpur district administration and the Health department started the Covid-19 vaccination drive for children between 15-18 years of age from Monday. The drive began ceremonially at Chandranath Sarmah HS School at Bihaguri, some 20 kms away from Tezpur town, and was formally inaugurated by the minister for Panchayat and Rural Development, PHE, F&CS, etc., Ranjeet Dass at 10.30 am in presence of Tezpur MLA, Prithiraj Rabha, Barchala MLA, Ganesh Kumar Limbu, Sonitpur DC Bhupesh Chandra Das, principal of the senior secondary school, Meenakshi Goswami and all the teaching staff. In the first phase of the drive, a total of 8982 students between 15 to 18 years old studying in a total of 32 schools and colleges in the district will be vaccinated with a target of vaccinating 26,000 teenagers. Expressing gratitude towards the government’s initiative, students from different schools and colleges, their parents and teaching community said that it was a much-awaited programme which will ensure the children’s safety from the deadly disease.

Meanwhile Sonitpur DC Bhupesh Chandra Das urged all concerned, especially the parents to come forward with their children within the age group and get vaccinated.

Our Nagaon Correspondent adds: Along with the rest of the state, state education minister Ranoj Pegu ceremonially inaugurated the Covid vaccination campaign for the 15-18 years of age group across the district at a function held here at Nowgong Govt Boys’ Higher Secondary School on Monday.

While inaugurating the vaccination campaign, Pegu urged the students to not hesitate to receive the doses of the vaccine and also appealed to the guardians to play a vital role in order to encourage their children in this regard.

It is noteworthy to mention that the district administration as well as district health services have targeted to vaccinate the students of around 22 educational institutions in the district.

Local MLA Rupak Sarma, deputy commissioner of Nagaon Nisharg Hawre and other officials from district health services were present in the inaugural programme, an official release added.

Meanwhile the minister also attended a function organised on the occasion of ‘Pragyar Sadhona Din’ by Mahapurush Srimanta Shankardev Vishwavidyalaya at the district library auditorium on Monday.

Addressing the occasion, the minister said the world needs to change in a speedy way.

“What knowledge one has learnt today in the university or other institutions will prove obsolete tomorrow. The new knowledge, new database will come to the forefront on a daily basis and the people are forced to learn all those new concepts, ideas, databases and knowledge again after university as education and learning are a non-stop system in human lives,” Pegu asserted further.

Nani Gopal Mahanta, the state advisor to education department, govt of Assam, local MLA Rupak Sarma, the secretary general of Srimanta Shankardev Sangha Babul Bora also graced the occasion as guests and spoke on the system as well as policies of state education.

Vice chancellor of Mahapurush Srimanta Shankardev Vishwavidyalaya Hitesh Deka chaired the function while the registrar of Shankardev Vishwavidyalaya Mrinal Kr Bora initiated the vote of thanks in the function.