CPI Appeals For An End To The Russia-Ukraine War

HT Correspondent

SIVASAGAR, March 5: CPI National Secretariat in a release on March 1, forwarded by the Sivasagar district committee on Saturday, denounced the brutal military action undertaken by the Russian forces in different parts of Ukraine and demanded an immediate halt to Russian aggression through a ceasefire and restoration of peace. It demanded the restoration of normalcy and settlement of differences through diplomacy and dialogue.

The CPI blamed the US and the NATO allies for aggravating the tension and hostilities between the two countries by supplying high-tech armaments to Ukraine and deploying missiles in Eastern Europe posing great threats to the peace and stability of the region.

CPI in the statement said that the party believes that military conflict in the region will not bring a solution to both the countries rather it will help the US to fish in the troubled waters. The party demands that the US, EU, and NATO should stop the expansion of NATO towards the East with their hidden agenda of balkanisation of Russia. It also demanded the withdrawal of all unilateral inhuman sanctions against Russia and respect the ‘Minsk Agreement 2014’, agreed both by Russia and Ukraine. The release further stated that the CPI respects the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine and expects mutual trust and friendly relations between the two. CPI welcomes the initiative of both countries for holding talks to find out a solution to the present crisis without outside interference.