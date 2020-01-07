Cracks in AGP over citizenship law

CAA supports should join BJP: Prafulla Mahanta-led group

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Jan 7: Dissidence within the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) came to the fore as representatives of 24 district committees of the regional party came out openly under the leadership of the party’s founder president Prafulla Kumar Mahanta to hold a meeting asking the leadership to join the BJP if they support the CAA.

The meeting also demanded removal of party president Atul Bora, working president Keshab Mahanta and other senior leaders of the party if they continue to support CAA.

Mahanta, who has been vocal against the CAA, has urged party workers to fight against the legislation as it violates the Assam Accord signed in 1985 after a six-year agitation against illegal immigrants.

Mahanta and others are miffed with party president Atul Bora (who is a minister in the state government) and two other ministers in the state cabinet Keshab Mahanta and Phani Bhushan Chowdhury for supporting CAA and taking part in BJP-organised events in to drum up support for the controversial legislation.

“These leaders should have supported the party’s stand and opposed CAA, but instead they are taking part in rallies supporting the legislation,” Mahanta said in the meeting held for the interaction of ideas with grassroot workers.

“Those who support CAA should join BJP,” he added urging party workers to come together and oppose the legislation.

Mahanta was forced to change the venue of the meeting from the party office to at Lakshmiram Baruah Sadan as the party head office was found locked since the morning and heavy security personnel were deployed around it.

The meeting was organised to discuss the amended citizenship law.

In the morning, a section of AGP workers opposed to the CAA started arriving at the site but found the gate of the party head office locked. This made them register a protest. Fearing trouble, the authorities rushed police and paramilitary forces to the site. They stood guard as the AGP workers vented their ire against the party leadership.

“Mahanta’s views are not that of the party. If he has any issue he should raise it in the party platform. The programmes we took part in were not BJP events, but those organised by the government,” AGP leader and minister Phani Bhushan Chowdhury told journalists.

In January 2019, AGP had parted ways with the BJP in Assam and the party’s ministers had resigned from the state cabinet in protest after the Lok Sabha had passed the Citizenship Amendment Bill, 2016.

They returned to the coalition in March after the bill lapsed when the government failed to table it in the Rajya Sabha. Apart from Mahanta, senior leaders including former president Brindavan Goswami, Pabibdra Deka, Gunin Hazarika and Barki Prasad Telenga were also present in the meeting.