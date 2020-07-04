Create good image of Nagaland police in border areas: Nagaland DGP

HT Correspondent

DIMAPUR, July 4: Nagaland Director General of Police T John Longkumer on Saturday asked the personnel posted at the border gates to create good image of Nagaland police. He reminded them that the first impression of Nagaland police would be created in the border areas.

Longkumer said this while addressing the inaugural programme of the police post building at Dillai Gate bordering Karbi Anglong district of Assam. “You are here to give protection to the citizens, not to harass them,” the state police chief added while warning of stern actions against instances of harassment.

Meanwhile, agriculture production commissioner Y Kikheto Sema, who is also in charge of Dimapur district COVID-19 activities, hoped that with the new police post facility, the mindset, attitude and way of living of the people residing in the border areas ought to change.

Sema called upon the Nagas to maintain peaceful and cordial relations with their immediate neighbours and encouraged them to love one another. “Let this place be clean and be a place of prayer desisting from drinking and smoking,” he requested the police personnel who would be manning the post.