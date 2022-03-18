Credit Outreach Camp Organised in Assam

HT Correspondent

BAKALIA, March 17: Assam Gramin Vikash Bank, Bakalia Branch, in collaboration with National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) organised a Credit Outreach Camp and Financial Literacy Week on Thursday at Bakaliaghat Anchalic Yuva Sangha premises.

NABARD manager, Bendang Aiyr said that the programme is to strengthen the relationship with the bank and its customers. He asked the beneficiaries to know the terms and conditions of the bank loan and proper utilisation of the loan.

Loan sanction letters were also distributed among the beneficiaries. Branch manager of AGVB, Bakalia, Bhaskar Jyoti Dutta informed that the AGVB, Bakalia has sanctioned an amount of Rs 3,43,90000 as loan to various Self Help Groups (SHG), Joint Liability Group (JLG), Kishan Credit Card (KCC) and (Street Vendors) PMSVANIDHI account holders.

The organisers asked the people to not share their bank details, OTP and PIN numbers with unknown persons. Members of various SHGs, JLGs and media persons attended the programme.

DDM of NABARD, Karbi Anglong and West Karbi Anglong, Bendang Aiyr, lead district manager, Karbi Anglong, Rajyajeet Saha, regional manager of AGVB, Bhaskar Senapati, senior manager (credit) of AGVB Regional office Diphu, Rotan Dev were presented in the programme.

The programme was presided over by the advisor of Bakaliaghat Press Club, Atul Ch. Bora.