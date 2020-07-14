Crime against women in state worrisome: ABWWF

HT Correspondent

KOKRAJHAR, July 14: The All Bodo Women’s Welfare Federation (ABWWF) expressed serious concern over increasing rate of crimes against women as well as girls in the state and demanded strict punishment for the involved culprits.

The federation pointed this out while observing it’s 34th foundation day at ABWWF central office on Tuesday. President of the Kokrajhar district unit of ABWWF Sucheta Basumatary hoisted the flag followed by homage to the martyrs by Bijuli Narzary, vice president. The day was also observed by all district units and anchalik committees across the state.

Basumatary said that the federation discussed on the awareness building among the women communities about the rising crime against women and girls in the state. She further condemned the increasing of rate of such crimes and emphasized strict measures against the such activities.

Basumatary also urged the state government to take strict steps against those involved with crime against women and girls in the state. “Crime against women and girls must be stopped at any cost. Women of the state deserve security and respect in all sphere of life,” she added.