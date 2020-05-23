Criminal escapes court custody, arrested

HT Correspondent

BOKAJAN, May 22: A man, arrested on charges of theft by Khatkhati police, escaped from outside the court of Bokajan SDJM on Thursday.

However, the police managed to arrest him late in the evening.

As per report, the Khatkhati police had produced the accused in the court of the sub-divisional judicial magistrate and he was remanded to 14-day judicial custody. Meanwhile, the accused gave police a slip and escaped from the prison vehicle parked outside the court premises. He was however re-arrested from the Matipul area of Bokajan following a tip-off from members of VDP and local residents.

Subsequently, the SDJM filed an FIR with the Bokajan police and additional charges have been brought against the accused.

The accused have been identified as Majid Ali, a resident of Ghuramara village under Boko police station in Kamrup district.