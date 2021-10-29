Criminal shot at Batadroba

HT Correspondent

NAGAON, Oct 28: Police shot at a notorious criminal, who was also involved in drug peddling, well equipped with arms and injured him at Kodomoni village under Batadroba PS early on Thursday morning.

Police subsequently recovered a 0.22 pistol, four rounds of live bullets and suspected heroin with an estimated worth of Rs 9 lakhs from his possession, sources added.

Sources claimed that based on a secret tip off, a police team led by DSP Dipti Mali arrested one Sirajul Islam from his hideout at Kampur Kochuwa in the wee hours on Thursday and was taken to his own house situated at Kodomoni village under Batadroba PS to conduct a raid there. When the police team tried to raid the house, the criminal drew out his pistol and pointed it at the police team.

Meanwhile, having no options, the police personnel fired immediately at him in self-defence to mitigate the threat posed by the criminal, sources said. As a result, Sirajul Islam sustained a bullet injury in his leg.

Sources claimed that a number of criminal cases were being registered against him in various PS in the district. He was arrested earlier in connection with a case under NDPS Act and was released on bail from jail a few days back, sources added.

On the other hand, based on specific information, a police team led by additional superintendent of police (Headquarters) Dhruba Bora conducted a raid at the house of one mobile sim scammer – Muktar Hussain at Salmorabari village under Dhing PS on Wednesday night. During the raid, police seized 65 numbers of Vodafone, Idea SIM cards, one Epson printer, keyboard, photostat copies of aadhaar as well as PAN card, handmade mobile charging board with 29 sockets, one Bajaj pulsar, one Royal Enfield bullet, mobile phones from the house. Besides, police arrested Gulesha Khatun, wife of SIM scammer Muktar Hussain on spot. Police registered a case in this regard, sources added further.