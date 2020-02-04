Crowdfunding to save lives with Milaap

Over Rs 3 cr contributed by people across world to help during medical emergencies in Assam: Milaap CEO

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Feb 4: Bangalore-based Milaap, South Asia’s largest crowdfunding platform, has observed that in less than two years collection donations for social and personal causes from Assam have increased three fold.

Till date, people have given Rs 700 crore (USD 100 million) through the platform to help another person in need.

“Not only have the total donations for fundraisers from Assam grown from more than Rs 1 crore to over Rs 3 crore in just 2 years, but the overall number of fundraisers has grown as well and almost doubled over the last one year,” said Mayukh Choudhury, CEO and co-founder, Milaap.

This definitely means that more people are now picking the faster, digital route to get and give help during emergencies. Like the other cities Guwahati too have solidarity in their spirit, and that is exactly what it takes to build such strong online communities that help each other during difficult times, he said.

A fundraiser set up during the Assam floods collected highest amount from Assam. “Even in 2019 over 70 people set up fundraisers to help Assam recover from floods, and more than 40 Lakh was collected to provide help to hundreds of affected families,” said Choudhury.

“Another interesting observation is that nearly 94% of these funds are for medical needs or emergencies. This means that more people are helping others get quality medical care for a sudden emergency, more people is finding help online to get the best treatment for their loved ones, and people have donated more than 3 crore to help other people have a better chance to survive a deadly condition.”Choudhury added.

During last two years total fund raised for North East (including Assam) is Rs 4.72 crore.

After battling blood cancer for 2 years, condition of Abdur Rehman, a first year MBBS student at Dibrugarh, worsened and he needed an urgent bone marrow transplant. He was immediately taken to Mumbai for further treatment. His friends and college mates started an online fundraiser with Milaap to help him continue treatment. Slowly help started pouring in till they had collected almost Rs 11 Lakh. Because of timely support, Rehman underwent the transplant and is on the way to recovery. The story sounds like a miracle, but it was in fact, the combined generosity of the college students who shared the story and took it to people who could help on time.

Awareness about crowd funding is definitely increasing, and doctors are instrumental to the process. Patients often discontinue treatment as a last resort when they are unable to afford it. At Milaap we have seen a lot of doctors recommending trustworthy online platforms to patients so that they can avail quality healthcare and specialized medical facilities, without financial constraints.

“Today, anyone with a Smartphone can mobilise help from around the globe, or help another person anywhere in the world. This is indeed the crux and core of crowd funding. Building communities to do something unattainable by an individual. A community that will scrutinize and filter genuine and urgent needs as well as demand regular updates. It is a community that has overcome the loneliness and isolation of modern-day living,” the CEO and co-founder, Milaap said.

Setting up an online fundraiser is a process of less than 5 minutes and does not require a lot of technical know-how. “If you know anybody who is struggling financially due to a medical emergency, you can easily set up a campaign by sending a WhatsApp message on (+91) 9916174848 for guidance to set up a campaign,” Milap said in a statement.