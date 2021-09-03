CRPF bicycle rally concludes

HT Correspondent

BAKALIA, Sept 2: The bicycle rally by CRPF officers and men which was flagged off on August 31 at Jorhat reached Bakalia at 10 am on Thursday morning.

The bicycle rally by ten men of the paramilitary force will conclude in New Delhi. The rally was organised to celebrate the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav to commemorate the 75th Independence Day celebration. The rally will reach Guwahati on September 4, said DIG of CRPF Hanuman Singh Rawat.

He informed that during the journey they have offered and will offer homage at the monuments of those who have sacrificed their lives during the freedom movement of the nation. He said that it is also to instil patriotism in the youths.

