CRPF organises Covid vaccination camp in Rani area 

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, May 17: 175 Battalion of Central Reserve Police Force have organised a Covid vaccination camp along with state health department in 175 bn CRPF camp premises at Rani in Kamrup.

It started from May 15. The vaccination process has been undergoing for people of 18 years and above to 45 years and above. The commandant of the 175 bn Subhash Chandra Sharma said that the central home ministry ordered all the paramilitary forces to help nearby local public and to the health department to stop spread of Coronavirus.

On behalf of the order, CRPF 175 bn have opened the vaccination camp for the local people and those who register their vaccination slots in the camp. On the other hand, senior medical officer of CRPF Dr. Anil Kumar Thakur said that the whole CRPF officers and soldiers are engaged in the camp and they help the local people. He also said that daily 120 people get vaccinations in the camp. He also informed the local public every day in the camp about the precautions and prevention of Coronavirus.