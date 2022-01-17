Crysta IVF Launches Center in Guwahati

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Jan 16: Delhi-based Crysta IVF, co-founded by Harshita Jain and Dheeraj Jain announced the launch of their new center in Guwahati. It aims to make quality fertility treatments accessible to couples and individuals across the country. The center in Guwahati is guided by Dr. Juri Khanikar who has extensive experience of over a decade in infertility-related treatments. Notably, Crysta IVF has associated with Matrikas IVF Centre in Guwahati situated at Mother Teresa Road.

The center is equipped with world-class treatments to help couples start their families and hosts various treatments such as IVF, IUI, Embryology, and other fertility treatments, which are effective and affordable.

Commenting on the new launch, Dheeraj Jain, founder, Crysta IVF, said, “The mission behind Crysta IVF is to provide best in class yet affordable treatment to couples seeking infertility treatments. With the launch of the center in Guwahati, we hope to make fertility treatments accessible and affordable to all in the city. The newly launched center in Guwahati is part of the company’s ambition to be present in 100 cities across the country within a span of two years. We aspire to provide fertility treatments to assist couples in their parenthood journey. We believe in a patient-centered approach which helps us in understanding each couple without compromising on quality. There is nothing that gives us greater fulfillment than a successful outcome and the happiness that parenthood gives to couples.”