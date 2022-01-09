CS Barua Reviews Schemes Implementation

HT Bureau

DIPHU, Jan 8: Assam government chief secretary Jishnu Barua visited Hatsingimari in South Salmara-Mankachar district with a purpose of reviewing different ongoing schemes in the district.

A meeting was hold under the chairmanship of the chief secretary in presence of deputy commissioner Pallavi Sarkar, additional deputy commissioner, additional superintendent of police, SSM District and all heads of Departments of SSM District.

He discussed with all HoDs of different departments on different ongoing schemes including- Mission Basundhara, Public Health Engineering on ‘Jal Jeevan Mission’. Social welfare on ‘POSHAN Abhiyan’ and Health Services. He directed the departments to complete the all on-going schemes timely and fulfil the targets.

The chief secretary advised the district administration as well as the Health department to closely monitor the Covid positivity rate and to maintain preparedness to face the next wave of Covid variant Omicron. A designated Covid hospital and Covid Care Centre was also asked to be kept ready with all equipment.

The chief secretary visited APDCL office and discussed various issues of APDCL for providing uninterrupted power supply in the area and instructed SDE APDCL for proper publicity of government schemes related to APDCL.

He also visited the Intemational Trade Center, Sahapara & Sahapara International Gate and also had a brief interaction with customs officials and BSF regarding any security issues.