CS directs Haflong shop keepers to down shutters by 6 pm

HT Correspondent

HAFLONG, April 24: In view of the surge in Covid-19 positive cases, all shops and business establishments have been asked to down their shutters after 6 pm here.

However, no formal order has been issued in this regard.

The number of Covid-19 positive cases in Dima Hasao district still stands at 51 in the second wave of pandemic, official sources said.

The decision was taken by chief secretary Jishnu Barua during his visit to Haflong on Sunday.

Barua arrived in the district on Saturday night to review the Covid preparedness in the district and left for Guwahati on Sunday afternoon.

During his visit, the chief secretary held a meeting with top officials of the health department at Circuit House to review the preparedness for the second wave of the Covid pandemic.

The chief secretary also instructed the district administration and the police enforcement to implement rules and regulations set by the state government to prevent the pandemic.

Addressing media persons here, Barua informed that if the public doesn’t remain vigilant, the situation in the state could be worse than earlier.

Barua also said that the situation could worsen in the district if the virus continues to spread as the district has more interior villages which could not be easily reached by medical personnel due to its hilly terrain and inaccessible roads.

The chief secretary stressed on the need to maximise precautionary measures like wearing masks, social distancing and hygiene in public places and also during commuting.

Barua also asked for the setting up of Covid Care Centres for treatment of Corona patients.