CSIR NEIST aids Mizoram in establishing seismic stations

HT Correspondent

JORHAT, Nov 13: CSIR North East Institute of Science and Technology here on the basis of an MoU signed with Pachhunga University College, set up a seismic station at the Pachhunga University College (PUC) campus, recently an official of NEIST informed.

“Two more will come up at Lunglei and Khawbung over the next week, under the instrumentation and technical guidance of CSIR NEIST, Jorhat, with financial assistance from Disaster Management and Rehabilitation Ministry of the Government of Mizoram, and institutional observation of PUC,” he added.

Chief minister Pu Zoramthanga, inaugurating the station at PUC campus as the chief guest acknowledged the contribution made by CSIR NEIST and highlighted the importance of adopting precautionary measures to avoid earthquake hazards and risks.

The director of CSIR NEIST, Prof. G Narahari Sastry, present as the guest of honour, briefed the gathering about the utility of seismic stations, and asserted the need to harness scientific temper for panoptic development of a society.

Home minister Pu Lalchamliana, also in charge of Disaster Management and Rehabilitation Ministry, attended the event as a special invitee and apprised on the various disaster relief and precautionary undertakings by the Government of Mizoram. Retired deputy director general of Geological Survey of India, Prof. J R Kayal, pro-vice-chancellor of Mizoram University Prof. J.K Patnaik, principal of PUC, prof. H Lalthanzara and honorary advisor of PUC, Dr. Tawnenga were among the other dignitaries present in the event, apart from scientists and research scholars from CSIR NEIST, and faculty and students from PUC.

On November 10, a team from CSIR NEIST led by senior scientist Dr. Santanu Baruah arrived at Aizawl to set up the three seismic stations.

The tripartite joint collaborative discourse is brought about due to the occurrence of more than 20 earthquake events in Mizoram last year, the highest being magnitude 5.5, within a period of fewer than three months. CSIR NEIST, being one of the nodal agencies in NE India mandated for undertaking seismological research, closely monitored the seismic events and signed an MoU for extending scientific contribution with respect to the cause.