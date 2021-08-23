CSIR-NEIST focuses on Aroma Mission, Jigyasa in upper Assam

Jigyasa – an ambitious programme aims at creating an academia-scientific ecosystem

HT Correspondent

JORHAT, Aug 22: A team of scientist from CSIR-North East Institute of Science and Technology led by director, G Narahari Sastry visited several farmers and their field locations and schools in Dibrugarh district to propagate scientific temper in upper Assam and Arunachal Pradesh recently.

This is in sync with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of new India and scientific social responsibility (SSR) of the science community and institutions.

An official of CSIR–NEIST said that Jigyasa is one such ambitious programme which aims at creating such an academia-scientific ecosystem.

Under the aegis of Jigyasa, a team of scientists led by Dr Sastry distributed books, laboratory apparatus and saplings of medicinal plants in three schools of upper Assam town of Moran.

These schools are Batamara High School, Nehru Hindi Vidyalaya and Moran Higher Secondary School. It is a major endeavour on the part of CSIR to reach out to schools in order to provide a linkage to research institutions so as to implement a well-planned and systematic research laboratory oriented teaching and learning. Similar exercise was also carried out in Dibrugarh schools namely Dibrugarh Govt. Girls HS and MP Schools, Dibrugarh VKV and Dibrugarh Bengali High School.

“The team also visited ICMR-Regional Medical Research Centre, (ICMR-RMRC) Dibrugarh and called upon the director, ICMR-RMRC and had a meeting with a core scientist of the institute on SARS-CoV-2 genome sequencing. It may be mentioned that three institutions of NE India viz. CSIR-NEIST, ICMR-RMRC and DBT-IHBT, Imphal are working hand-in-hand for genome sequencing of SARs-CoV-2 variants,” the official said.

Dr Sastry inaugurated the seventh Multilocational Trial and Regional Research Experimental Farm established by CSIR-NEIST under the CSIR Aroma Mission at Dhemaji. Under the CSIR-Aroma Mission Phase-II an essential oil distillation unit was commissioned at Laimekuri in Dhemaji district.

“This has been done to boost rural entrepreneurship and to augment the living of the rural dwellers. CSIR-NEIST has the mandate to cater to all the NE India states. Thus, similar distillation units were also commissioned in Oyun and Runne of East Siang district, Arunachal Pradesh. CSIR-NEIST can take a bow for achieving a feat by installing 29 such distillation units throughout NE India under the CSIR Aroma Mission,” the official said.

“The team from CSIR-NEIST winded up the tour by holding meeting with Dr Raina Dukhum, joint director, Health services, Pasighat, Arunachal Pradesh and discussed on the screening and confirmatory tests of Covid-19 samples of Pasighat, to which Dr Dukhum assured all necessary cooperation,” the official added.