CSIR-NEIST installs 350 kWp on-grid solar power plant

HT Correspondent

JORHAT, Jan 8: Jorhat deputy commissioner Roshni Aparanji Korati, on Friday, inaugurated a 350 kWp on-grid solar power plant at the CSIR North East Institute of Science and Technology which will reduce energy imports and also enable the research facility to export excess generated power back to the grid.

Korati said that this was the first of its kind solar plant with such capacity in Jorhat and had been connected to the grid of APDCL. NEIST had installed the solar power plant with the aim to become more self-reliant in energy and in the pursuit of producing clean energy.

Dr Sastry, Director, CSIR-NEIST said that the Institute was trying to be 100 per cent eco-friendly and had taken several initiatives to enhance biodiversity, water conservation and waste management. “The present initiative will provide nearly 50 per cent of its power requirement in the campus,” he added.

A NEIST official said that the institute was already using 100kWp Grid Solar Power since 2011 and with the additional installation of 350 kWp Solar Power Plant, it had further increased its capacity which would not only cater to the needs of the campus but would enable exporting the excess energy generated by the Solar Plant to the grid.