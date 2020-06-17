Custodial death in Jorhat: Probe ordered, 3 cops suspended

HT Correspondent

JORHAT, June 16: Assam government on Tuesday announced a high-level probe into the custodial death of a 30-year-old youth Jayanta Bora at Jorhat Medical College & Hospital (JMCH) even as former chief minister and senior Congress leader Tarun Gogoi demanded a judicial probe into it.

Jayanta, who hails from Borhalla under Titabar sub-divison in Jorhat district, was captured in a joint operation of the police and the army suspecting him to be a militant of ULFA(I). However, he was shifted to JMCH after he got sick. The JMCH has declared him brought dead on Monday morning.

The inquiry will be conducted by commissioner and secretary (revenue and disaster management) Lalit Gogoi.

On Monday Jorhat deputy commissioner Roshni A Korati had ordered for a magisterial probe by additional deputy commissioner Tapan Gohain into the incident.

Meanwhile, the state home department has suspended three police officials in connection with the incident.

The police officials who have been suspended are Titabar sub divisional police officer (SDPO) AK Hojai, Borholla police station officer-in-charge (OC) Mintu Handique and Bekajan police outpost in-charge Gopal Doley.

The state government has also announced an exgratia of Rs 6 lakh to the victim’s family and a job to a family member of Jayanta.

State agriculture minister Atul Bora on Tuesday visited the house of Jayanta Bora on Tuesday. He was accompanied by Lok Sabha MP Topon Kumar Gogoi and minister of state Jogen Mohan and assured the family that the case would be tried in a fast track court.

The body of Jayanta Bora was accepted by the family for cremation following the assurances by the ministers.

Earlier, Korati visited the family to persuade them to take the body but the parents of Jayanta and the villagers had refused to accept it calling for the presence of Borholla OC Mintu Handique.

Korati said that apprehending a law and order situation she had brought the body back to the morgue at JMCH.

Korati has also intimated the National Human Rights Commission regarding the custodial death of Bora.

On Sunday, the troops of 244 Field Regiment based in Charaideo had come with a requisition informing about presence of a member of ULFA-I/NSCN(I-M) in Borholla and also requested a police representative to conduct a search operation in search of that militant. Accordingly a police team went to assist the army team to conduct the search operation in Kakodonga area.

“During search operation Army apprehended suspected militant Jayanta Bora of Habi Gaon and brought him to Borholla police station in their vehicle. On reaching the police station, the Army team reported that Jayanta was feeling uneasy and hence he was immediately admitted at Borholla CHC. The attending doctor gave preliminary treatment and referred him to JMCH, where he was declared brought dead.

Thengal Kachari Autonomous Council (TKAC) under which the area falls, is likely to provide a compensation of Rs 3 lakh to the family of Jayanta.