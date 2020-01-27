Cycling expedition to commemorate sacrifice of TU 124 crew carrying Morarji Desai

Remembering ex-PM’s near-fatal visit to Jorhat

JORHAT, Jan 27: More than 42 years after five crew members of Air Headquarter Communication Squadron, Delhi made the supreme sacrifice while saving the lives of then Prime Minister Morarji Desai and other VIPs, a bicycle expedition started from the crash site of the Tupolev-124 aircraft in a village here to 3Wg Palam Station to commemorate the event on Monday.

On November 4, 1977 the TU-124 of Air Headquarter Communication Squadron while flying from Delhi to Jorhat crashed in a paddy field in the Tekelagaon village near Jorhat.

The dignitaries on board comprised the then Prime minister of India, Morarji Desai, PK Thungon, then chief minister of Arunachal Pradesh, John Lobo, then Intelligence Bureau chief and Kanti Lal Desai, the PM’s son.

The entire delegation along with other passengers survived the accident with minor injuries. However, the flight crew, namely, Wg Cdr Clarence J D’Lima, Wg Cdr Joginder Singh, Sqn Ldr VVSNM Sunkara, Sqn Ldr Mathew Cyriac and Flt Lt OP Arora made the supreme sacrifices while ensuring the safety of the passengers.

Organised by the Air Headquarters Communication Squadron the cycling expedition team consisting of 13 air warriors of Air HQ Comn Squadron is expected to reach on February 20 and will cover a distance of 2,500 kms over a period of 17 days.

The expedition will symbolically retrace the path of the aircraft from the crash site back to the Squadron.

The expedition was flagged off at 10.15 am on Monday from the crash site, approximately eight km from Air Force Station Jorhat, by Air Cmde MK Jha, Air Officer Commanding, Air Force Station Jorhat in the presence of RK Khirmey, former MP of Arunachal Pradesh, who was a survivor of the crash, and Group Captain Saurav Shiv, the current Commanding Officer of the Squadron.

The primary role of the Squadron is to convey VVIPs/VIPs of India and visiting foreign heads of states and governments.